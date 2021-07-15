Complacency, laxity has crept in: Stern warning by MHA to states on COVID-19 appropriate behaviour

Cases contained, sealed zones in Delhi down to 472 from over 58,000 in two months

COVID-19: What is the R-Factor that the Centre warned against

Coronavirus cases: India records 41,806 new COVID-19 cases; 581 deaths in last 24 hours

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, July 15: Union health ministry on Thursday said that India reported 41,806 fresh cases and 581 more fatalities due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload and death toll to 30,987,880 and 411,989 respectively.

As many as 39,130 patients recovered from the viral disease in the said period, taking the cumulative count of recoveries to 30,143,850, according to the health ministry. The active cases stand at 432,041 and constitute 1.39 per cent of the caseload.

It can be seen that Thursday's case count is 3,014 more than that of Wednesday's when 38,792 people were detected COVID-19 positive.

Odisha Bandh: Left parties stage protests against raising price on fuel, cooking gas

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Thursday that a total of 438,011,958 samples have been tested for the COVID-19 disease so far of which 1,943,488 were tested in the last 24 hours.

Over 390 million doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 have been administered to eligible beneficiaries till now, the Union health ministry said, adding more than 3.21 million doses were administered on Wednesday.

TMC delegation to meet Election Commission in Delhi today; To request for early bypolls in Bengal

As people are continuing to flock to hill stations and other tourist spots in the country, stoking fears of a more severe third wave of the pandemic, the Union home ministry said on Wednesday that there is no room for complacency and everyone should adhere to COVID-appropriate behaviour.

For the past several days, videos surfaced on social media platforms have shown massive gatherings of people in prominent tourist destinations without adherence to the basic norms such as wearing masks and ensuring social distancing.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, July 15, 2021, 9:38 [IST]