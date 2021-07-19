Coronavirus cases: India sees dip in COVID-19 deaths; Records 38,164 fresh cases

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, July 19: Union health ministry on Monday said that India recorded 38,164 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the country's cumulative tally to31,144,229. With 38,660 fresh recoveries and 499 fatalities in the same period, the total number of recovered persons and the death toll have reached 30,308,456 and 414,108, respectively.

According to the health ministry, the active cases witnessed a drop by 995 from Sunday's figures and now stand at 421,665- constituting 1.36 per cent of the overall caseload.

After Sunday's figures, the active case count stood at 422,660.

It can be seen that today's daily caseload is an improvement as it is 2,993 less than Sunday's figures when 41,157 infections were logged. The death toll has also seen a dip of 19 as opposed to Sunday's numbers when 518 lost their lives due to the virus.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 14,63,593 samples were tested for coronavirus disease in the span of 24 hours. A total of XXX samples have been tested in the country since the pandemic started, ICMR data showed on Monday.