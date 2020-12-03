Coronavirus cases: India records 35,551 new COVID-19 cases in a day, caseload crosses 95 lakh-mark

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Dec 03: Union health ministry on Thursday said that India recorded 35,551 new COVID-19 infections in 24 hours. The caseload surge-past the 95 lakh-mark, while the total number of people who have recuperated from the disease has inched closer to 89,73,373 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 94.11 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

According to reports, the total coronavirus cases mounted to 95,34,964 while the death toll climbed to 1,38,648 with 526 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 89,73,373 while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The active COVID-19 caseload remained below 5 lakh for the 22nd consecutive day. There are 4,22,943 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 4.44 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, 14,35,57,647 samples have been tested up to December 2 with 11,11,698 samples being tested on Thursday.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16,60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed90 lakh on November 20.