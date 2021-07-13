Coronavirus cases: India records 31,443 new COVID-19 cases; 2,020 fatalities in last 24 hours

India's third Covid wave might have set in on July 4, can escalate if Covid norms defied: Top Physicist

New Delhi, July 13: In a recent development, India on Tuesday recorded as many as 32,906 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 30,907,282, according to the Union health ministry update at 8 am. The death toll climbed to 41,07,84 with 2,020 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours.

According to the health ministry, the active cases went down further to 4,32,778 and now comprise 1.46 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.22 per cent.

A decrease of 1,81,21 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the coronavirus disease increased to 3,00,63,720 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.32 per cent, the data stated.

On Monday, as many as 17,40,325 tests were conducted taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 43,40,58,138.

India commenced its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. To date, 37,73,52,501 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Tuesday, July 13, 2021, 10:53 [IST]