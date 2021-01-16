Coronavirus cases: India records 15,158 fresh COVID-19 cases, 175 deaths in last 24 hours

COVID-19 vaccine: 31,700 health workers to be inoculated today, says UP Minister

New Delhi, Jan 16: Union health ministry on Saturday said that India reported 15,158 fresh infections, slightly lower than Friday, taking the total tally to over 10.54 million. With 16,977 recoveries and 175 deaths, the total COVID-19 tally of India stands at 10,542,841.

However, the number of active cases consisted of 2.02 per cent of the total tally as active cases dropped to 2,11,033. On Friday, as many as 15,590 COVID-19 cases were reported in India.

For the past few days, the number of daily infections has remained below 20,000, indicating a marked improvement in the COVID-19 situation of the country.

January 16 also marks as a significant date in India's fight against COVID-19 as the emergency vaccination drive of healthcare workers begins from today. Around 3 lakh healthcare workers will be vaccinated across the country today.

Kerala continues to report the highest number of infections with over 5,000 Covid-19 cases being reported daily. On Friday, Kerala reported 5,624 new cases and 23 related deaths, taking the caseload to 8,36,883 and the toll to 3,415.