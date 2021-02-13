Coronavirus cases: India records 12,143 new COVID-19 cases, 103 deaths in the last 24 hours

New Delhi, Feb 13: Union health ministry on Saturday said that India recorded 12,143 new COVID-19 cases and 103 deaths taking the total tally to 10,892,746. The overall death toll reached over 1.55 lakh (155,550), as per the Union health ministry's coronavirus dashboard.

According to health ministry, in the last 24 hours, daily fatalities have slightly increased as for the past few days, the number was below 100.

The national recovery rate stands at 97.32 per cent with a total of 10,600,625 recoveries. The recovery rate of the country is among one of the highest in the world.

There has been a slight rise in the active Covid-19 caseload in the last 24 hours. Earlier this week, active coronavirus caseload had witnessed a sharp decline of plummeting from 1.48 lakh when the week began to 1.35 lakh reported on Friday.

As per the health ministry data, the active coronavirus caseload in the country has risen to 1.36 lakh. However, total active cases in the country still constitute 1.25 per cent of the total cases. The mortality rate of the country stands at 1.43 per cent.

The nationwide vaccination drive in the country is in full swing as India crossed the milestone of seven million of immunisation.