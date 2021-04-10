Coronavirus cases in Mahrashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray calls all-party meet, more curbs likely

Mumbai, Apr 10: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday called an all-party meeting, which will be held via video-conferencing, to review the COVID-19 situation of the state where the proposal of a complete lockdown is also likely to be discussed.

It can be seen that a weekend lockdown has been imposed across the state starting from Saturday, while a night curfew was already in place. All shops, dealing with non-essential services, have also been closed in the state, a decision which is facing protests from traders and political parties, including the BJP and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.

While the BJP and the MNS are urging the state government to allow non-essential shops to function for at least a few hours in a day so that the impact on their businesses can be cushioned to some extent, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said longer lockdown is needed in the present situation of the state.

Relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar too said a three-week lockdown is required to bring the situation under control.

Earlier, Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with the representatives of private hospitals in the state and asked them to expand their capacity by adding more beds, roping in retired nurses and doctors for some time to tackle the recent surge.

The government has postponed the Maharashtra Public Service Commission examination which was scheduled on April 11. Whenever the examination is held, the age mentioned by candidates in the form will be considered, the Chief Minister's Office confirmed.