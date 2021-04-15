Coronavirus cases in Karnataka: New COVID-19 helpline numbers list in Bangalore
Bengaluru, Apr 15: In a recent development, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued a public notification with new COVID-19 helpline numbers.
For information on COVID related queries, COVID testing centres, COVID vaccination centres and medical advice on COVID symptoms, one can call Apthamitra helpline 14410.
For diresct assistance on hospital bed blocking and admission, COVID care centre bed blocking and admission, BBMP ambulance facility and home isolation support, one can contact Bengaluru COVID Central Helpline 1912 or 108.
The BBMP Zonal 24/7 helpline numbers are
a. East zone - 7411038024/ 9886496295
b. West zone - 080-68248454
c. South zone - 8431816718
d. Mahadevapura zone - 080-23010101/23010102
e. Bommanahalli zone - 8884666670
f. Yelahanka zone - 9480685964
g. RR Nagar zone - 080-28601050
h. Dasarahalli zone - 080-29590057/29635904/5906
Meanwhile, the people of the state can register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu. The vaccines are being administered free of cost at government hospitals and health centres.
According to central government, Rs 250 will be charged for the vaccines at private health facilities.
Here's the list of govt Covid-19 vaccination centres in Karnataka
Fortis Hospitals Limited Cunningham Road Limited.
Imperial Hospital and Research Centre (Apollo)
KIMS Hospital & Research Centre
Mallya Hospital
Narayana Hrudayalaya
Sagar Hospitals Banashankari - DSI
Sagar Hospitals Jayanagar
Sri Shankara Cancer Hospital & Research Centre
Vydehi Institute of Medical Science & Research Centre
HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd.
PD Hinduja Sindhi Hospital
Fortis Hospitals Limited
Hosmat Hospital,Apollo Speciality Hospitals Jayanagar
Narayana Multi Speciality Hospital - HSR Layout
PAN Nagarbhavi Hospitals Pvt Ltd.