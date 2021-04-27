Coronavirus cases in India: 10 states account for over 71 per cent of new cases in last 24 hours

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Apr 27: As many as ten States in India added to 72 per cent of the daily new cases tally of the country in the last 24 hours. The government also said that the daily positivity rate in the country stands at 20.02 pre cent as of date.

In its regular series of tweets updating about the COVID-19 crisis in the country, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said that 10 states -- Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Delhi, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat -- contributed to 71.68 per cent to the daily new cases on the day.

India's COVID-19 tests inaccurate, unreliable: Western Australia premier

According to the health ministry, Maharashtra, with 48,700 infections in 24 hours, remained the highest contributor among all states.

Uttar Pradesh with 33,551 cases and Karnataka with 29,744 cases trailed Maharashtra at second and third places. Among the other states Kerala added 21,890 cases while Delhi contributed 20,201 cases.

EC bans victory processions on May 2nd | Election result day | Oneindia News

The bottom five states in the list, namely, Rajasthan (16,438 cases), West Bengal (15,992 cases), Tamil Nadu (15,684 cases), Chhattisgarh (15,084 cases) and Gujarat (14,340 cases), reported less than 20,000 cases in the mentioned 24-hour time period, data shared by the ministry showed.