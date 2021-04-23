In CJI Bobde’s last hearing, Centre given time to file reply on supply of essentials during pandemic

Coronavirus cases: How to find beds for COVID-19 patients in Tamil Nadu?

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Chennai, Apr 23: The Madras High Court was informed by the Tamil Nadu government that the state has sufficient stocks of oxygen and Remdesivir vaccines and is not facing any shortage of beds or ventilators currently amid the unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases.

According to reports, Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee, while hearing the suo motu case to check on Tamil Nadu governments' preparation to deal with the rising COVID-19 cases in the state, asked about the availability of vaccines, ventilators, Remdesvir and oxygen in Tamil Nadu.

Advocate General Vijay Narayan reportedly informed the count that the state has 31,000 vials of Remdesvir as of Thursday morning, and the government is providing the viral drug at a cost of Rs 783 to private hospitals, against a maximum retail price of Rs 4,800.

In a first drones to deliver COVID-19 vaccines: ICMR to conduct trials

The Advocate General further said that the state has the capacity to manufacture 400 tonnes of oxygen per day but its requirement is only 150 tonnes a day. "So, 65 tonnes was diverted to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana recently," he said.

Narayan informed the court that the state is not facing any shortage of beds or vaccines currently, and said, "Tamil Nadu has 9,600 ventilators in the government sector. Of them, 5,887 are earmarked for COVID-19 patients. Private hospitals have about 6,000 ventilators. Of them, 3,000 earmarked for COVID-19 patients," he said.

The court observed that if Tamil Nadu is producing oxygen more than it needs then "it should help other states".

COVID-19 related funerals spike in Delhi, 1,947 since April 16

The high court adjourned the matter till Monday.

Meanwhile, lets take a look at the availability of beds for patients who tested positive for COVID-19.

The AS Hospital in Ariyalur has 25 designated beds for COVID-19 patients. Out of 25, 16 beds are occupied. This hospital also has 8 oxygen supported beds out of which 6 beds are occupied.

The Golden Hospital in Ariyalur has 31 designated beds for COVID-19 patients. Out of 31, only 5 beds are occupied. This hospital also has 23 oxygen supported beds out of which 6 beds are occupied.

COVID-19 cases in Delhi: Max hospital in Saket halts admissions due to oxygen shortage

The Annai Arul Hospital in Chengalpattu has 40 designated beds for COVID-19 patients. All 40 beds are occupied. This hospital also has 35 oxygen supported beds which are also presently occupied.

The Chennai Emergency care Centre Pammal in Chengalpattu has 10 designated beds for COVID-19 patients. All 10 beds are occupied. This hospital also has 7 oxygen supported beds which are also presently occupied.

Dr. Rela Institute in Chengalpattu has 300 designated beds for COVID-19 patients. These beds are all occupied. This institute also has 130 oxygen supported beds which are also presently occupied.

Sudar Hospitals, Hasthinapuram in Chengalpattu has 30 designated beds for COVID-19 patients. All 30 beds are occupied. This hospital also has 27 oxygen supported beds out of which 3 are occupied.

Sugam Hospital, Chromepet in Chengalpattu has 30 designated beds for COVID-19 patients. However, as many as 60 beds are occupied. This hospital also has 28 oxygen supported beds which are also presently occupied.

Deepam Hospitals, West Tambaram in Chengalpattu has 40 designated beds for COVID-19 patients. However, all the beds are occupied. This hospital also has 5 oxygen supported beds which are also presently occupied.

Apollo Hospital, Greams Road in Chennai has 124 designated beds for COVID-19 patients. However, none of the beds are occupied. This hospital also has 35 oxygen supported beds which are also presently occupied.

Apollo Hospitals, Vanagaram in Chennai has 95 designated beds for COVID-19 patients. However, all the beds are occupied. This hospital also has 75 oxygen supported beds out of which 69 beds are occupied.