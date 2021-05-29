YouTube
    Coronavirus cases: Delhi records around 900 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 29: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that Delhi recorded around 900 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours and stressed that if new infections continue to decline, more activities will be allowed to open up in the city.

    kejriwal

    On Friday, Kejriwal said that the process of lifting the lockdown gradually in the capital will begin from Monday, starting with resumption of construction activities and reopening of factories for a week.

    The phase-wise unlocking process in Delhi will begin after over six weeks of lockdown enforced in view of the second wave of COVID-19.

    "Delhi recorded around 900 cases in the last 24 hours. Cases have come down below 1000 and the infections decline, we will begin unlocking more activities. We want the economic activities to come on track," Kejriwal said.

    CM Arvind Kejriwal visited the Delhi government's drive-through COVID-19 vaccination centre at the Chhatrasal Stadium.

    "People can come to this centre in a car or on a motrocycle. They are also coming on foot. As soon as we receive vaccines for the 18-44 age group, we will also start this for them," he said.

    Read more about:

    coronavirus delhi pandemic

    X