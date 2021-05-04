Coronavirus cases: Deepika Padukone tests positive for COVID-19

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, May 04: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is currently in Bangalore with her family. Earlier, it was reported that Deepika's father, Prakash Padukone, mother Ujjala, and sister Anisha, had tested positive for the deadly virus. More details about Deepika's health are awaited.

Recently, Deepika and her actor-husband Ranveer Singh were snapped at the Mumbai airport. The duo was flying down to Bengaluru to spend some time with the actress's family there.

Prakash Padukone has been recovering from the infection at a hospital in Bengaluru and is likely to be discharged later this week.

"Around 10 days back, Prakash, his wife (Ujjala) and second daughter (Anisha), they developed symptoms and got themselves tested and the results came out to be positive He is okay now. All his parameters are fine, his wife and daughter are at home and he too will be hopefully discharged in 2-3 days," Vimal Kumar, a close friend of the legendary shuttler had told reporters.

Deepika Padukone had posted a number of mental health helplines on her social media account and shared, "As millions of us (me and my family included) strive to stay afloat, let us not forget that our emotional well-being in this current crisis, is equally important! Remember, You Are Not Alone. We are in this Together. And most importantly, there is Hope!"

The actress jetted off to Bangalore with hubby Ranveer in April, after the 15-day lockdown was announced in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has some interesting projects in her kitty. She will next be seen in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83' with Singh. The actor will essay the role of Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev, while Deepika will play his wife Romi.