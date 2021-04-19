Coronavirus cases: Chandni Chowk in Delhi, wholesale markets to remain shut till April 25

India

Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Apr 19: Ina recent developmment, Delhi's Chandni Chowk market and the wholesale markets in the national capital will remain shut till April 25. The decision was taken by traders and associations in view of unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases.

"Today Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal in an emergency meeting with its members has decided to request its members to keep their establishment closed till April 25 in light of very serious condition of the virus spreading at very large volumes. We will take a decision after assessing the condition next Sunday," Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal's Sanjay Bhargava said.

According to reports, several market associations have supported the decision to keep shops closed. Delhi Kirana Committee of Khari Baoli Market and Chemical Merchant Association of Tilak Bazaar have announced that shops will remain closed till April 21.

Meanwhile, the Union health ministry on Monday said that India recorded 2,73,810 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, pushing the tally to 1,50,61,919.

It can be seen that this is the fifth consecutive day when one-day spike in coronavirus cases crossed the 2-lakh mark in the country which is hit by the second wave of COVID-19.

According to the health ministry, the death toll has mounted to 1,78,769 with 1,619 people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours in the highest-ever single-day surge.

The total number of cured COVID-19 patients has risen to 1,29,53,821 with 1,44,178 people recovering from the disease in the last 24 hours. Active cases have mounted to 19,29,329 in the country amid a fresh spike in coronavirus infections.