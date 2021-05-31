YouTube
    Coronavirus: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announced the extension of lockdown till June 8

    Patna, May 31: In the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, lockdown has been further extended in Bihar till June 8, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Monday. He announced additional relaxation for business activities.

    Taking to Twitter, the chief minister said, "In view of the corona infection, it has been decided to extend the lockdown by one week i.e. till June 8, 2021. But additional discount is being given for business. Everyone should wear masks and maintain social distance."

    Meanwhile, lockdown has been lifted in six more districts of Uttar Pradesh including Prayagraj. This development comes a day after the state administration eased restrictions in 55 districts.

    COVID-19: Uttar Pradesh govt lifts lockdown in 6 more districts including PrayagrajCOVID-19: Uttar Pradesh govt lifts lockdown in 6 more districts including Prayagraj

    Addressing a press conference, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the curfew will automatically come to an end in those districts which report less than 600 active cases.

    "Curfew will continue in districts that have more than 600 active COVID-19 cases for one more week. When active cases will come under 600 the curfew will end automatically. We've eased restrictions in 55 districts from 7 am to 7 pm," Adityanath said on Sunday.

    The State government had decided to extend lockdown on May 22. The curfew was initially imposed till May 31. The same has been extended to those districts which have been reporting more than 600 active cases.

    Story first published: Monday, May 31, 2021, 12:57 [IST]
    X