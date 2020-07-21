Coronavirus: Assam records more than 1,000 fresh COVID-19 cases; Tally crosses 25,000-mark

YouTube
    Guwahati, July 21: Assam on Monday breached the 25,000-mark in COVID-19 cases with 1,093 fresh cases while one more person died due to the disease in the state. The state, at present, has 7,936 active coronavirus patients, who are being treated in different hospitals and COVID care centres.

    Taking to Twitter, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Alert ~ 1093 new #COVID19 ve+ patients in Assam today with 448 cases from Guwahati City. With 20000+ tests carried out today, our daily positivity rate is only 5%."

    With the latest numbers, Assam has reported a total of 25,092 cases of COVID-19, of which, 11,528 have been reported from the state capital alone. Meanwhile, BJP MLA Atul Bora from Dispur constituency in the capital city became the fifth legislator of the ruling party to test positive for COVID-19 in the state on Monday.

    "We are saddened to inform that NK Rajesh Narzary, 9th APBn, who was battling #Covid19, made the supreme sacrifice today. Our deepest condolences are with the family and colleagues of NK Rajesh Narzary," the Assam Police tweeted.

    With this, the total number of persons losing their lives due to COVID-19 in the state has gone up to 58. However, five more COVID-19 patients have died, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by the COVID-19 virus as they had other ailments also.

    Meanwhile, 1,072 patients recovered and were released from different hospitals and COVID care centres across the state on Monday, Sarma said in another tweet.

    "With sincere efforts of doctors & teams, our recovery rate has bounced back from a low of about 20% to 71%+ today," he added. With these, 17,095 persons have so far recovered and discharged, while 7,936 active COVID-19 patients are being treated at present.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 21, 2020, 9:01 [IST]
