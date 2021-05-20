Possibility of third wave if vaccination is not ramped up

Coronavirus: 90 per cent of armed forces personnel have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine

New Delhi, May 20: Around 90 per cent of the armed forces personnel have been given both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine so far, sources said on Thursday. They added that 97 per cent of approximately total 16 lakh armed forces personnel have got a single dose of the vaccine.

On March 22, the Centre informed the Parliament that 119 armed force personnel had died of COVID-19 while 44,766 had contracted the infection in the three services.

Sources said on Thursday that the figures have increased to 140 deaths and about 52,000 infections as on Wednesday. India has been badly hit by a second wave of coronavirus infections, and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of vaccines, oxygen, drugs, equipment and beds.

With 2,76,110 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,57,72,440 while the daily deaths were recorded below 4,000 after four days, taking the toll to 2,87,122, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

A total of 3,874 fatalities due to COVID-19 were registered in a span of 24 hours.

Story first published: Thursday, May 20, 2021, 21:49 [IST]