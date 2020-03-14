Coronavirus: 68-year-old woman dies in Delhi; second casualty in country

New Delhi, Mar 13: India reported its second casualty due to coronavirus on Friday with the Health Ministry saying a 68-year-old woman, whose son with a travel history abroad had tested positive, died in Delhi.

The death was caused due to co-morbidity (diabetes and hypertension), it said, adding she had tested positive for COVID-19. The woman was admitted in Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, officials said.

She became the second person to die of coronavirus infection in the country.

On Thursday, the first death was reported in Karnataka. The Health Ministry said so far 82 cases have been reported across the country with seven in the national capital.

Health Ministry and Delhi government officials said the woman came in contact with her son, the fifth case of coronavirus in the national capital, with a history travel history to Switzerland and Italy between February 5 and 22.

"She had history of contact with a positive case. The son had returned to India on February 23. He initially was asymptomatic, but developed fever and cough after one day and reported to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on March 7. "As per protocol, the family was screened and since he and his mother had fever and cough, both were admitted," a Health Ministry statement said.

The woman also suffered from diabetes and hypertension. Her sample was collected on March 8 and her condition worsened a day later, the statement said.

"She was shifted to the intensive care unit. Her sample also tested positive for COVID19," the Health Ministry said.

Since March 9, she was having respiratory fluctuations and was provided ventilatory support.

"However, due to co-morbid conditions, she died on March 13 at the RML Hospital, Delhi as confirmed by the treating physician and Medical Superintendent," the statement added.