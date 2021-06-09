Corbevax, the cheapest Covid-19 vaccine India: Know the price, how is it different from others?

What is this Corbevax vaccine, and why is it important for India?

Corbevax is a "recombinant protein sub-unit" vaccine, which means it's made up of a specific part of SARS-CoV-2 - the spike protein. Spike protein allows viruses to enter the cells in the body. However, when spike protein alone is given, the body is expected to develop an immune response which fights the virus when it attempts to infect a person.

Corbevax pricing

Once launched, Corbevax vaccine is said to be the cheapest COVID-19 vaccine available in India. According to various media reports Corbevax is slated to be rolled out at less than Rs 500 for both the two doses, and may even be priced below Rs 400 for two doses. However, the pricing is yet to be finalized.

When will it be available?

Like other vaccines, even Corbevax required two doses for maximum effectiveness but it can be manufactured in a low-cost platform. It is likely to be available in the next few months, the union health ministry said in a statement issued on June 3.

These vaccine doses will be manufactured and stockpiled by M/s Biological-E from August-December, 2021.

How Corbevax is different from other jabs?

The COVID-19 vaccine of Biological-E is currently undergoing phase-3 clinical trial after showing promising results in phase 1 and 2 trials.

All the vaccines available in the market in India and abroad are viral vector vaccines (AstraZeneca/Covishield, Johnson & Johnson, and Sputnik), mRNA based vaccine (Moderna and Pfizer), annd inactivated vaccines (Covaxin, Sinopharm's SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine, and Sinovac-CoronaVac)

Viral vector and mRNA-based vaccines use a code to make cells male spike proteins against the body that has built immunity. But in the case of Corbevax, the protein is injected into the vaccine receiver's body.