Cops take note after BJP’s Nupur Sharma alleges death threats after fact-checker’s post

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 28: BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma alleged that she has been receiving death threats after a fact checker tweeted a video of her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

Sharma said that Mohammad Zubair, the co-founder of Alt News put out a heavily edited video from one of her debates saying Zubair will be wholly and solely responsible if anything untoward happens to her or her family members.

"There is a so-called fact-checker who has started to vitiate the atmosphere by putting out a heavily edited and selected video from one of my debates last night. Ever since I've been receiving death and rape threats, including beheading threats against me and family members," news ANI quoted her as saying.

After Sharma tagged the Delhi Police accusing Zubair of inciting communal passions, the fact checker said that he is sure the police will register an FIR against the BJP spokesperson if they see the full vide.

"Thanks for tagging @CPDelhi @DelhiPolice, If they happen to see the full video, I am sure there will be a sou moto FIR registered against you for inciting communal violence by sitting on a news debate and giving hate speeches targetting a religion," Zubair wrote.

Story first published: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 14:30 [IST]