    Cops seize 1.5 crore worth heroin in J&K

    By
    |

    Jammu, June 27: Police seized around 1.5 kilogram of heroin wrapped in packets marked with Pakistan markings along the Line of Control (LAC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, officials said.

    Representational Image

    On a reliable input, a police team launched a search operation in the areas of Dabbi, Dhaarati and Basooni in Balakote sector after suspicious movement of some people with respect to drug peddling was noticed across the LoC near the Dabbi forest area, they said.

      Another team also launched a search operation in the Dabbi forest area and it found a polythene bag lying in the bushes and covered by stones near Dabbi village, the officials added.

      During the opening of the suspected material, approximately 1,500 grams of heroin was found wrapped in three packets and covered in a polythene bag which had an address of a shop in Lahore, Pakistan, they said.

      A case was registered at police station Mendher in this regard, the officials said.

