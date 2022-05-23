YouTube
    Cops net two hybrid terrorists of Lashkar-e-Tayiba

    New Delhi, May 23: Two local 'hybrid' terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested with arms and ammunition in Srinagar city on Monday, police said.

    'Hybrid' terrorists are those who are not listed as ultras but persons radicalised enough to carry out a terror strike and then slip back into the routine life.

    "Srinagar Police arrested two local hybrid terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including 15 pistols, 30 magazines, 300 rounds and a silencer were recovered," Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said on Twitter.

    TRF or The Resistance Front is an offshoot of the LeT. He said a case has been registered and an investigation was underway. "It is a big success for the police," the IGP said.

    Monday, May 23, 2022, 13:22 [IST]
    X