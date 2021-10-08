Belagavi murder case: Cops arrest girl's parents, 8 others for killing Muslim man over affair with Hindu girl

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, Oct 8: The Belagavi cops have arrested 10 people in the 24-year-old Muslim man's murder case. The police have arrested his alleged girlfriend's parents and other hired killers.

The decapitated body of Arbaz Aftab Mullah, who was in a relationship with a Hindu girl, was found on a railway track in Khanapur on 28 September. The deceased's mother had alleged that her son was killed by the family members and relatives of the woman with him he had a relationship.

Belagavi district Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi said the girl's parents Eerappa and Susheela had hired killers to murder Arbaz. Pundalika Maharaj (39), Kuthabuddhin Allahbaksh (36), Susheela Eerappa (42), Maruthi Prahlad (30), Manjunath Thukaram (25), Ganapathi Jnaneshwara (27), Eerappa Basavanni Kumbara (54), Prashanth Kallappa (28), Praveen Shankar (28) and Shridhar Mahadeva Doni have been arrested by the cops, as per a report on The Indian Express.

The deceased was a resident of Azam Nagar in Belagavi. He was a civil engineering graduate who worked as a car dealer.

Before he was killed, some people from the girl's family had threatened him to stay away from the girl and the photos of the girl were forcefully deleted by them before destroying his sim card, Arbaz's mother had said.

Story first published: Friday, October 8, 2021, 13:31 [IST]