    Indore, July 25: A sheer example of dedication towards chasing dream and being humane both completed in this story from Madhya Pradesh's Indore where a policeman is teaching a child with poor background.

    SHO Vinod Dikshit is teaching a young boy named Raj, after completing his official duties every day.

    Cop teaches poor boy who dreams on becoming a policeman

    Vinod said, "I met this boy one day during patrolling. He said he wanted to be a policeman but can't afford tuitions. So, I started teaching him English and Maths."

    Karnataka extends ban on online classes till 7th standard

    Raj has a dream of becoming a policeman.

    The boy met Dikshit during the lockdown and told his dream to him.

    Raj also urged to get learning from the SHO, who eventually started teaching him.

    Dikshit teaches Raj after completing his official duty everyday.

    The boy comes from a very poor family. His father has a tiffin centre to run the family and afford tution fees for the son. The tiffin centre is closed for last 4 months due the COVID-19 lockdown.

    Raj and Dikshit do not have any particular place to study. Sometimes they sit infront of ATM or someday they study standing infront of police car.

    But the obstacles did not stop the boy from getting education.

    Out of many negatives today, still some people are there who give hope on humanity.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 25, 2020, 11:23 [IST]
