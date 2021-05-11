Cop in UP sent to Police Lines for not wearing mask

YouTube
    Lucknow, May 11: An in-charge of a police outpost has been sent to the Police Lines here for not wearing a mask, officials said on Tuesday.

    Police sources said that on Monday, Superintendent of Police Sujata Singh was inspecting the coronavirus curfew situation in different parts of the city and was on foot patrol when she saw in-charge of GIC Crossing police outpost Prem Chand Yadav not wearing a mask.

    Taking cognizance, she sent Yadav to Police Lines, which is considered a punishment posting for delinquent police personnel.

    Later she told reporters, "Today we have to make the society realise that the police along with the public is fighting the pandemic. The police is considered to be a symbol of discipline. In this case, if we do not adhere to the COVID protocol, and violate the laws, then a wrong message will go to the society.

    uttar pradesh up police

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 11, 2021, 16:16 [IST]
    X