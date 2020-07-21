YouTube
    Convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, Nalini attempts suicide in jail

    Chennai, July 21: Nalini Sriharan, a convict in the assassination of late prime minister, Rajiv Gandhi attempted suicide on Monday night, her lawyer said. She has been lodged in prison for the past 29 years.

    Convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, Nalini attempts suicide in jail

    Her lawyer Pugalenthi said that she attempted suicide. Speaking to India Today TV, he said that this is for the first time that she tried to take this extreme step. He said that there was a quarrel between her and another life convict. The issue was escalated by the other inmate to the jailer, following which Nalini is said to have attempted suicide, he also said.

    Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Nalini gets 30-day parole for daughter's wedding

    He said that a legal request would soon be made to shift from her from the Vellore jail to the Puzhal prison. Seven persons including Nalini and her husband, Murugan were convicted for their role in the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi. They were sentenced to death, but the same was commuted to life later.

    rajiv gandhi assassination nalini sriharan suicide

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 21, 2020, 11:05 [IST]
