Conversation between former officers of India-Pak armies on Gen Rawat will win you over

New Delhi, Dec 10: While extending his condolences after Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat was killed in a chopper crash a former Pakistan Army officer tweeted his respect.

Adil Farooq Raja, a former major in the Pakistan Army tweeted his respect on a post by Brigadier R S Pathania, a former Indian war veteran about the death of General Rawat.

While condoling the death of the CDS, he said, "sir please accept by heartfelt condolences." Raja is an Armoured Corps officer who has diverse experience in Active Combat, Security, Protocol and Administration/Training assignments.

In his reply Brigadier Pathania while speaking about the duty of a soldier said, "thank you Adil. That is what is expected from a soldier. Salute you."

Raja replied to this with a traditional Punjabi saying. " It is the decent thing to do as a soldier. Again, sorry for your loss. In our Punjabi folklore they say, dushman maray te khushian na manawoo, kadday sajna v mar jaana." This means do not celebrate the deaths of your enemies as some day friends will also die.

In an equally touching reply, Brigadier Pathania wrote, "thank you again Adil. I understand Punjabi and speak it as well. 🙂 We are enemies on the battlefield. Off that, let's be civil to each other if we cannot be friends."

To this Fasih Ahmed a former Indian Army Major tweeted, that is what true soldiering is about Major. You battle hard in times of combat without losing sight of the ethics of soldiering. That is what separates a soldier from a barbarian.

The funeral of Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat will be held today. The people will be able to pay their final respects to the extraordinary commander who died in a chopper crash in Coonoor in Tamil Nadu along with 11 other personnel.

The bodies of General Rawat and his wife will be kept at their Kamaraj Marg residence from 11 am to 12.30 pm for the general public to pay their respects. The slot between 12.30 pm and 1.30 pm will be kept for the military personnel to pay their respects.

The final journey of General Rawat from his residence to the Brar Square crematorium is scheduled to begin at 2 pm. The funeral is scheduled for 4 pm.

