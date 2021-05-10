Convene special parliament session on COVID crisis: Adhir Ranjan writes to President Kovind

Jolted BJP Will Live to Fight Another Day, What of the Congress?

New Delhi, May 10: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday urged President Ram Nath Kovind to convene a special session of parliament to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the country.

In his letter to the president, Chowdhury said it is important to convene a Parliament session in order to find a way to ease the lives of people suffering from novel coronavirus.

"Corona pandemic in the Country is in a grave situation and you must be well informed about the exact scenario. In this critical situation I would urge your kind conscious to convene a special (covid crisis) session of Parliament," Chowdhury wrote in the letter.

"India consists of a number of constituencies and each Member of Parliament represents his/her constituency from respective State has some say about the condition of people therein and in order to find a way to ease lives of suffering people", he said.

The decision to convene a special session of Parliament was taken at a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party consisting of all party MPs on Friday.

After recording over four lakh fresh cases for four consecutive days, India witnessed a single-day rise of 3,66,161 COVID-19 cases on Monday, which pushed its tally to 2,26,62,575, according to the health ministry.

The death count due to the viral disease climbed to 2,46,116 with 3,754 more people succumbing to it, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.