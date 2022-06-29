Contempt of court proceedings: Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi after Guv asks Uddhav to face floor test

'You are still with Shiv Sena from the heart': Uddhav Thackeray writes to rebel MLAs

Mumbai, Jun 29: The Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena is moving the SC against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's floor test amid the pending case of disqualification of 16 rebel MLAs. Sena's lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi is presenting the case.

Taking to Twitter, Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi questioned how the floor test can take place when the Supreme Court has deferred the disqualification proceedings of the 16 rebel MLAs to July 11. Maintaining that the matter is subjudice, Chaturvedi alleged contempt of court.

"This would be contempt of court proceedings if floor test conducted despite the matter not getting a final hearing in the Supreme Court," she tweeted.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that MVA will go to the Supreme Court against the Maharashtra Governor's decision to call for a floor test.

"This is an unlawful activity as the matter of disqualification of our 16 MLAs is pending in SC. The Governor was waiting for this moment only," he added.

In a massive development a day earlier, the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked the Maharashtra Legislature Secretary to hold a floor test of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government at 11 am on Thursday.

In his letter sent to Maharashtra Legislature's Principal Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat, Koshyari, said, "A special session of the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha (legislative Assembly) shall be summoned on June 30 (Thursday) at 11 am with the only agenda of a trust vote against the chief minister, and the proceedings shall be concluded in any case by 5 pm."

"The proceedings of the House shall be telecast live and appropriate arrangements for the same shall be made," the letter said.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis had on Tuesday night met the governor and requested him to ask the Thackeray-led government to prove its majority in the Assembly, claiming that the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition dispensation seemed to be in minority as 39 Sena MLAs who belong to the Shinde faction have said they do not support it.

