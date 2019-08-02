Consular access at 3.30 pm: Hectic parleys on to evaluate Pakistan’s conditions on Kulbhushan Jadhav

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 02: There are hectic parleys on in New Delhi as top officials continue to evaluate Pakistan's proposal, in which consular access was granted to Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Pakistan said that it would allow Indian officials to meet Jadhav today at 3.30 pm. Pakistan laid down three condition. First the presence of a Pakistan official in the room where Indian officials would speak with Jadhav. Second, the room will have CCTVs. Third the room would have sound recording facilities.

Pakistan said that this is in line with the universal practise. However India is concerned that this would mean that Pakistan officials can listen in to all the conversation that takes place in the room.

India is evaluating these conditions. The concern is about the presence of a Pakistan official in the room.

We will maintain communication through diplomatic channels. The modalities cannot be discussed in public and we will assess and evaluate the conditions laid down for the meeting in line with the ICJ ruling, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

The International Court of Justice had on July 17 directed Pakistan to grant consular access to Jadhav.