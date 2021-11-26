Explained: What is Constitution Day? what was November 26 observed as before 2015?

72nd Constitution Day 2021: History, significance and all you need to know about National Law Day

Constitution of India is like modern version of 'The Gita': Lok Sabha Speaker vows for unity

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 26: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said the Constitution of India is like the Gita, which inspires citizens to work for the nation.

Addressing the event on the Constitution Day in the Central Hall of the Parliament, the Speaker of the Lower House said,"If each one of us commits to working for the country, then we can build 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat.''

President Ram Nath Kovind, vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other leaders were all taking part in the event that salutes the important piece of document laying down the fundamental political code of a democratic and secular India.

Constitution Day is being celebrated across the country today to mark the adoption of the Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly. The day commemorates the adoption of the Constitution in India. On this very day in 1949, the Constituent Assembly of the country formally adopted the Constitution which came into force on 26th January 1950.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, November 26, 2021, 13:13 [IST]