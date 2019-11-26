Constitution Day: How will India celebrate 70 yrs of adaptation of the Constitution

India

Kolkata, Nov 26:

Kolkata, Nov 26: To commemorate 70 years of the adoption of the Constitution, India is celebrating the day with various events on Tuesday, November 26.

To mark this day the West Bengal Assembly will hold special sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Whereas, in the Winter Session of Parliament the opposition parties led by the Congress are likely to boycott Parliament's joint sitting over the Maharashtra political tussle.

The opposition parties will also hold a protest against the political developments in Maharashtra.

On 19 November 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the declaration to celebrate November 26 as Constitution day.

Every year on this day we celebrate Constitution Day to mark to the Indian Constitution that was adopted by the Constituent Assembly.

Historically, the adoption of our Constitution was held on 26 November 1949, and it finally came into effect on 26 January 1950.