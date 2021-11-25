J&K to celebrate Nov 26 as Constitution Day for the first time

Explained: What is the Preamble of the Indian Constitution

Right of major individual to marry person of choice a fundamental right: HC

Constitution Day celebration: Cong, opposition parties to boycott event in Parliament's Central Hall

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Nov 25: The Congress and several other opposition parties have decided to boycott the Constitution Day celebrations in the Central Hall of Parliament on Friday, sources informed news agency PTI.

As part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the Constitution Day will be celebrated in the Central Hall of Parliament on November 26 and President Ram Nath Kovind will preside over the event, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Tuesday.

The Congress has decided to boycott the event and several other opposition parties have joined hands in solidarity, sources confirmed.

The Congress leaders were in touch with leaders of many opposition parties for joining them in the boycott, sources said, adding DMK, Shiv Sena, RSP, NCP, SP, TMC, the CPI, CPI (M), RJD, JMM, IUML are likely to join hands and give the event a miss.

Union minister Pralhad Joshi said the main event will be attended by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and various other dignitaries. The event is being organised by the Lok Sabha Secretariat and Speaker, the parliamentary affairs minister said.

According to Joshi, the preamble of the Constitution will be recited during the event. A call has been made to the public to read the preamble en masse along with the president through various modes such as radio, TV, and social media, he said.

He further said to make the celebrations a public campaign and ensure Jan Bhagidari, the ministry has developed two portals on -- "online reading of the preamble to the Constitution" in 23 languages and "online quiz on Constitutional democracy".

Celebration of Constitution Day was started by Narendra Modi's government in 2015. This time, the main function in the central hall will be organised by Lok Sabha Secretariat, Joshi said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 22:39 [IST]