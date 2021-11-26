YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE

    Constitution Day 2021 LIVE: Congress, TMC join in Opposition unity to boycott Parliament event

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 26: As part of the Constitution Day celebrations on Friday, President Ram Nath Kovind will lead the celebration with Preamble reading in the Central Hall of Parliament where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a distinguished gathering.

    Constitution Day 2021 LIVE: President Kovind, PM Modi to address event at Parliaments Central Hall

    Newest First Oldest First
    10:17 AM, 26 Nov
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted citizens on Constitution Day and shared on Twitter a part of B R Ambedkar's speech in the Constituent Assembly in which he moved a motion for adoption of the draft Constitution.
    9:59 AM, 26 Nov
    After the Congress reach out to Opposition parties, 14 parties including Congress, the Left, TMC, RJD, Shiv Sena, NCP, SP, IUML and DMK are boycotting the Constitution Day function being held in the Central Hall of Parliament today
    9:21 AM, 26 Nov
    BR Ambedkar ji emphasised on equality, where democracy grows with the participation of everybody. On Constitution Day we must read the Preamble carefully. Governments may come and go, but our fundamental rights in a democracy must flourish: BJP President JP Nadda
    9:20 AM, 26 Nov
    We all remember Bharat Ratna BR Ambedkar for his contribution to independent India and for giving the Constitution of India which we have today. On this day in 1949, the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution of India: BJP President JP Nadda
    9:20 AM, 26 Nov
    Why is 26 November celebrated as Constitution Day?
    In May 2015, Narendra Modi government announced that November 26 will be observed as Constitution Day every year to promote constitutional values among citizens.
    9:08 AM, 26 Nov
    The nation will celebrate Constitution Day on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.
    9:08 AM, 26 Nov
    All Judges of the Supreme Court, Chief Justices of all High Courts and senior-most puisne Judges, Solicitor General of India, and other members of the legal fraternity will be present on the occasion.
    9:07 AM, 26 Nov
    The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the two day Constitution Day celebrations organised by the Supreme Court, at 5:30 pm in Plenary Hall, Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, according to the statement.
    8:59 AM, 26 Nov
    He will also inaugurate 'Online Quiz on Constitutional Democracy', as per an official statement from Prime Minister's Office.
    8:59 AM, 26 Nov
    The President will also release the digital version of Constituent Assembly Debates, a digital version of a calligraphed copy of the Constitution of India and an updated version of the Constitution of India that will include all amendments to date.
    8:58 AM, 26 Nov
    President Kovind will address the nation in a speech, following which people will join him live in a reading session of the Preamble of the Constitution.
    8:58 AM, 26 Nov
    As per a release issued by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the Centre will celebrate Constitution Day as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. The programme organized in Parliament will also be addressed by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

    More CONSTITUTION DAY News  

    Read more about:

    constitution day narendra modi

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X