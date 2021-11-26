Constitution Day 2021 LIVE: Congress, TMC join in Opposition unity to boycott Parliament event
New Delhi, Nov 26: As part of the Constitution Day celebrations on Friday, President Ram Nath Kovind will lead the celebration with Preamble reading in the Central Hall of Parliament where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a distinguished gathering.
Best wishes to our citizens on Constitution Day.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 26, 2021
On this special day, sharing a part of Dr. Ambedkar’s speech
in the Constituent Assembly on 4th November 1948 in which he moved a motion for adoption of the Draft Constitution as settled by the Drafting Committee. pic.twitter.com/pviZNrKsGd
Tomorrow, 26th November will be marked as Constitution Day. It is a day to remember the exceptional efforts of those greats who made our Constitution.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 25, 2021
I would be attending 2 programmes tomorrow. The first one at 11 AM in Central Hall and the second at 5:30 PM in Vigyan Bhawan.