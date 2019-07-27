Constable’s body found in UP canal, murdered suspected

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

Muzaffarnagar, July 27: The body of a 32-year-old police constable was found in a canal in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, an official said on Saturday. The constable, Umesh Chowhan, was found dead in Purvi canal near Mundet village on Friday evening, they said.

According to Circle Officer Vinay Gautam, it is being suspected that Chowhan's was killed and the his body was dumped in the canal by the assailants. The constable was posted in Bijnor district and had come to his village in Baghpat on leave, police said.

His family members said Chowhan had gone to buy medicines. The body was spotted by some passersby who informed the police, the CO said, adding that the matter is being probed.