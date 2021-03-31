Conspiracy to attack Delhi: 3 Pakistani Lashkar operatives sentenced to 10 years in jail

NIA nets TMC leader and former convenor of the Maoist-backed People Against Police Atrocities

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 31: Three Pakistani terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba have been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in connection with a conspiracy case.

The case was registered by the National Investigation Agency and pertained too a larger conspiracy hatched by the Lashkar-e-Tayiba to commit acts of terror in India.

As a part of this conspiracy, accused Bahadur Ali along with his two associates Abu Saad and Abu Darda, all trained terrorists of LeT had illegally infiltrated into J&K with the intention to carry out terrorist attacks at different places in India including Delhi.

Bahadur Ali was arrested at Kupwara in 2016 and a large number of arms-AK-47 Rifle, UBGL, ammunition, hand Grenades, UBGL Shells, Military Map, Wireless Set, GPS, Compass, Indian Currency, Fake Indian Currency Notes were recovered from him.

During investigation Bahadur Ali had revealed about the recruitment of Lashkar operatives, training being imparted in handling of weapons, arms, night vision devices, grid references etc.

Later, two Pakistani terrorists of LeT who were associates of Bahadur Ali, Abu Saad and Abu Darda were killed in an encounter in 2017.

During investigation two associates of Bahadur Ali, Zahoor Ahmad Peer and Nazir Ahmad Peer both residents of Jammu and Kashmir were also arrested in this case.