Congress workers allegedly damage actor Joju George's car during protest in Kerala

India

oi-Prakash KL

Kochi, Nov 1: The windshield of Malayalam actor Joju George's car was broken by angry Congress protestors following a verbal spat with the party workers, who had blocked National Highway to protest the fuel hike.

The actor reportedly questioned the Congress workers for blocking the road from Edapally to Vytilla and this lead to a heated argument between the actor and Congress workers. During the process, some workers broke the windshield of his car.

The situation returned to normalcy after the cops' intervention, say reports.

Kerala: Windshield of actor Joju George's car was broken during a protest by Congress against rising fuel prices at NH-47 in Kochi after he objected to the roadblock



"I'm not a member of any party but it affects our daily lives. Don't repeat this condition," the actor said pic.twitter.com/kqJn9ghFNY — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2021

The Congress worker alleged that Joju George misbehaved with a woman party worker and this forced the protesters to damage his car. Kodikkunil Suresh, working president of Congress, claimed that the party organised the protest for the people and there will be a little inconvenience for the people during such protests.

He said that the actor might not be facing the pinch of the fuel rise but people are suffering.

K Sudhakaran, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president, slammed the actor alleging him of confronting the protestors like a goon and misbehaving with women. He defended the party workers' reaction to damage his vehicle calling it "a natural reaction."

He also alleged the 46-year-old actor of getting into the brawl in a drunken state.

However, Geroge denied allegations and said that such protests were affecting the common man and will only affect the poor.

"This shouldn't be allowed to happen. The protesters are not paying attention even to the police. Political parties should work for the people. They shouldn't trouble us. I don't mean to say that the fuel price hike is not an issue. But this is not the way to protest against it. Would the prices come down with such a protest? Shouldn't our leaders show a little more maturity," Manorama quoted Joju as saying.

Meanwhile, the police said that action would be taken against those who shattered the glass of his vehicle. "Action would be taken against the culprits after examining the video footage of the incidents. No written permission was sought for the agitation but there was enough police deployment after coming to know about the protest through the media," a police officer is quoting as saying by PTI.

The police officials said that no written permission was sought for the agitation by the Congress workers but there was enough police deployment after coming to know about the protest through the media.

The petrol and diesel rates have hit a new high in Kerala after 48 paisa was hiked on Monday. While petrol is sold at 109.78 per litre, diesel is retailed at Rs 103.65 per litre.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, November 1, 2021, 17:19 [IST]