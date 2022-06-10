Rajasthan: Traders down shutter in Baran city after attack on shopkeeper

Congress wins 3 seats in Rajasthan, BJP-backed Subhash Chandra loses

New Delhi, Jun 10: The ruling Congress won three of the four Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan, defeating BJP-backed independent candidate Subhash Chandra.

Congress candidates Randeep Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik, and Pramod Tiwari were elected to the Rajya Sabha. BJP candidate and former minister Ghanshyam Tiwari said he had also won, polling 43 votes.

"Congress's victory on three Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan is a victory of democracy. I congratulate all the three newly elected MPs Shri Pramod Tiwari, Shri Mukul Wasnik, and Shri Randeep Surjewala. I am sure that all the three MPs will be able to strongly advocate the rights of Rajasthan in Delhi," Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted.

All 200 Rajasthan MLAs had cast their votes for the Rajya Sabha elections by Friday afternoon.

In the House, the Congress has 108 MLAs, BJP 71, Independents 13, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) three, and the CPI(M) and the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) two each.

