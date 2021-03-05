Congress win a priority, will campaign wherever called: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Cong leaders shower praises on Azad, say he has major role to play in coming months

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 05: Amid Congress strife, senior politician Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Friday a victory for the grand old party in the upcoming assembly elections was a priority and that he would campaign wherever he would be invited for the upcoming five-state assemby elections.

"The victory of Congress party in the forthcoming state elections is a priority. I will be campaigning wherever I will be invited by the party or individual," Azad was quoted by news agency ANI.

In a public show of dissent, the leaders, including Azad, Anand Sharma and Kapil Sibal gathered on one stage in Jammu on Saturday, saying the party is weakening and they have come together to strengthen it.