Congress welcomes Justice Gogoi's appointment as CJI

New Delhi, Sep 13: Welcoming the appointment of Justice Ranjan Gogoi as the 46th Chief Justice of India, the Congress on Thursday said people are looking forward to a resilient court under his leadership, which will dispense justice in a fearless manner.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the impeccable credentials and uprightness of Justice Gogoi are known to all.

"The entire legal fraternity and common people are looking forward to a resilient court under his leadership, dispensing justice in a fearless manner to uphold the essential foundational values of our Constitutional democracy," he said.

"We welcome the appointment of Justice Ranjan Gogoi as the Chief Justice of India. We hope that during his tenure he will continue to push the cause of justice as he has done previously in his career," the Congress said on its Twitter handle.

President Ramnath Kovind signed warrants of appointment of Justice Gogoi following which a notification announcing his appointment was issued by the Law Ministry earlier on Thursday. Justice Gogoi will assume office on October 3 after incumbent Dipak Misra retires a day before. He will have a tenure of a little over 13 months and would retire on November 17, 2019.

