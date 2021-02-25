Congress welcomes 'Godse bhakt' Babulal Chaurasia into party fold

New Delhi, Feb 25: In a recent development, 'Godse bhakt' Babulal Chaurasia was on Wednesday joined the Congress. He was inducted by former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

While the Congress has slammed BJP's Sadhvi Pragya for her alleged remarks over Godse but now the party has no problem in inducting Chaurasia. In 2019, Hindu Mahasabha observed "70th Sacrifice Day of Godse" in Gwalior.

Later, the right-wing organisation handed over a memorandum to the district administration seeking the return of the Godse idol seized by the administration in 2017 and demanded that the last deposition of the Godse should be included in the school curriculum.

Chaurasia was part of this event and had even pledged to forward the last court statement of Godse to one lakh persons.

In 2017 the Hindu Mahasabha had tried to convert its office into a Godse temple by installing an idol of him on the premises. However, after furore, the cops seized the idol.

This year, in January this year, Kamal Nath had slammed the BJP and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan over Hindu Mahasabha establishing a library dedicated to Nathuram Godse.

Taking to his Twitter Kamal Nath said, "In the Shivraj government, Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse is being prayed to. There organised aartis, Mahimandan and now Godse's gyanshala, the assassin of the father of the nation in Gwalior?"