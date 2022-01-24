Congress urges Thackeray to ban ‘Why I killed Gandhi’ movie; 'glorifying Gandhiji's Murderer'

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Jan 24: Congress urges Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to ban the movie 'Why I killed Gandhi' in the State and on OTT platforms. The move depicts Godse's trial following Gandhi's assassination, justifying his actions.

In the film, Why I Killed Gandhi , directed by Ashok Tyagi and produced by Kalyani Singh, the 41-year-old actor-politician Amol Kolhe, a Lok Sabha MP from Shirur will be seen as Mahatma Gandhi's assassin. The movie was shot in 2017, but is slated to release on January 30 - the day Gandhi was assassinated on the same date in 1948 - on an OTT platform.

Controversy over the actor's role has kicked off a month after the trailer of the movie was dropped online.

In the trailer lasting 2 minutes and 20 seconds, Kolhe, known for playing the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in two separate Marathi TV serials, is seen expressing his angst against Gandhi, whom he holds responsible for the atrocities on Hindus in Pakistan.

Story first published: Monday, January 24, 2022, 16:29 [IST]