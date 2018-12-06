  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Congress trying hard to save 'uncle' Christian Michel, says Patra

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 6: BJP cornered Congress over providing legal service to extradited middleman Christian Michel and backing off to save the party from huge embarrassment.

    Aljo K Joseph. Courtesy: ANI news
    Aljo K Joseph. Courtesy: ANI news

    Mounting attack on Congress BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra, said, " The Congress is rattled after the extradition of Christian Michel. They sent their team to save Michel. Congress's Aljo Joseph appeared for him in Court, they later went through the charade of removing him. The family in Congress is getting sleepless nights."

    Also Read | Long association: The Michels earned 2 million Pounds from India between 1987 and 1996

    Sambit Patra further said that other than Aljo Joseph, there are tow other lawyers of Christian Michel. Senior Congress leaders Salman Khurshid and Kapil Sibal were also dragged into the issue.

    Patra said, "Vishnu Shankar who is the son of a Kerala Congress leader and Sriram Parakkat who has been an NSUI member. All three have worked under big Congress lawyers like Salman Khurshid and Kapil Sibal."

    "Congress party was making a plea to the court through lawyers that remand was not necessary to Christian Michel. This is a signal to the agencies that the Congress party stands rock solid behind Christian Michel, said the BJP spokesperson.

    Also Read | AgustaWestland: 12 million Euros was set aside to lobby with 'family'

    Moments after the Congress went on the offensive against the BJP, accusing it of weaving a "web of lies" in the AgustaWestland case, the party was left red-faced when a lawyer from its youth wing appeared in the CBI court for Christian Michel James, the alleged middleman in the Rs 3,600-crore chopper deal.

    The party quickly swung into damage-control mode with the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) announcing that it has expelled the lawyer, Aljo K Joseph, "with immediate effect". Joseph, meanwhile, told ANI that his ties with the party and his profession are "separate".

    Read more about:

    christian michel congress bjp agustawestland scam

    Story first published: Thursday, December 6, 2018, 14:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 6, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue