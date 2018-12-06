Home News India Congress trying hard to save 'uncle' Christian Michel, says Patra

Congress trying hard to save 'uncle' Christian Michel, says Patra

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Dec 6: BJP cornered Congress over providing legal service to extradited middleman Christian Michel and backing off to save the party from huge embarrassment.

Mounting attack on Congress BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra, said, " The Congress is rattled after the extradition of Christian Michel. They sent their team to save Michel. Congress's Aljo Joseph appeared for him in Court, they later went through the charade of removing him. The family in Congress is getting sleepless nights."

Also Read | Long association: The Michels earned 2 million Pounds from India between 1987 and 1996

Sambit Patra further said that other than Aljo Joseph, there are tow other lawyers of Christian Michel. Senior Congress leaders Salman Khurshid and Kapil Sibal were also dragged into the issue.

Patra said, "Vishnu Shankar who is the son of a Kerala Congress leader and Sriram Parakkat who has been an NSUI member. All three have worked under big Congress lawyers like Salman Khurshid and Kapil Sibal."

"Congress party was making a plea to the court through lawyers that remand was not necessary to Christian Michel. This is a signal to the agencies that the Congress party stands rock solid behind Christian Michel, said the BJP spokesperson.

Also Read | AgustaWestland: 12 million Euros was set aside to lobby with 'family'

Moments after the Congress went on the offensive against the BJP, accusing it of weaving a "web of lies" in the AgustaWestland case, the party was left red-faced when a lawyer from its youth wing appeared in the CBI court for Christian Michel James, the alleged middleman in the Rs 3,600-crore chopper deal.

The party quickly swung into damage-control mode with the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) announcing that it has expelled the lawyer, Aljo K Joseph, "with immediate effect". Joseph, meanwhile, told ANI that his ties with the party and his profession are "separate".