Congress, TRS and AIMIM deleted voters name on grounds of their community

By
    New Delhi, Nov 28: Union Minister MA Naqvi alleged that Congress, TRS and AIMIM parties have deleted voters from voter list in poll bound Telangana on grounds of their community.

    The BJP leader told reports that genuine voters from a particular community and supporting a specific party have been deleted under planned conspiracy.

    Congress, TRS and AIMIM deleted voters name on grounds of their community
    Union Minister MA Naqvi

    Speaking about several fake voters, he said "... 700-800 voters have same address. Names of Rohingyas have been included in list,they shouldn't be allowed to cast votes. We demanded EC to remove the loopholes before election and take action against officers involved."

    As many as 1,821 candidates are left in the fray for 119 constituencies in the December 7 Telangana Assembly polls, the state election commission said. The commission is coming out with the official figure on November 26 after withdrawal of nominations ended on November 22.

    According to an official release, 1,762 nominations were either rejected or withdrawn.

    Election officials had on November 22 said the final number of candidates left in the fray would be known after receipt of information from the constituencies.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 28, 2018, 17:59 [IST]
