  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Congress to support Om Birla's candidature as Lok Sabha Speaker

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, June 18: The Congress and the UPA allies have decided to support the candidature of Om Birla as the Speaker of Lok Sabha, party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said Tuesday but remained silent on the issue of Deputy Speaker.

    Birla, a BJP MP from Kota-Bundi seat in Rajasthan, is all set to be elected unopposed on Wednesday when the motion seeking his election is moved in Lok Sabha.

    File photo of Om Birla
    File photo of Om Birla

    The leading Opposition parties including Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janta Dal (BJD), AP CM Jagan-led YSRCP have also extended support to Om Birla's candidature for the post of Lok Sabha speaker.

    Om Birla to be next Lok Sabha Speaker

    Meanwhile, NDA parties which have given their consent include National People's Party, Mizo National Front, Lok Janshakti Party, JDU, AIADMK, Shiv Sena, Akali Dal, and Apna Dal.

    Furthermore, speaking to news agency ANI, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that he has met Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in the matter of the appointment of Om Birla as Lok Sabha speaker, adding that while the Grand Old Party has not signed the proposal yet but they won't oppose it.

    Along with PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari have also extended support to the proposal for Om Birla's appointment as speaker of 17th Lok Sabha.

    More CONGRESS News

    Read more about:

    congress lok sabha speaker

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue