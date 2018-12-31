Congress to go offensive on AgustaWestland deal scam despite names of Gandhis figure in it

New Delhi, Dec 31: The Congress claims that the Gandhi family has never met the middleman of AgustaWestland VIP chopper deal scam James Christian Michel. The party has gone to the extent of saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) must produce evidence if it has.

The party has another argument by saying, had the Congress got benefited by the AgustaWestland, it would not have put such stern restrictions in the company. However, the Congress did not deny meeting of some of its leaders that has been disclosed. Congress spokespersons Randeep Surjewala said that his denial should be considered as the denial of those leaders of the Congress.

The Congress might be attacking the BJP on AgustaWestland but ever since Christian Michel has been brought to India, the Congress leadership is worried for sure. It is patting its back for action taken against AgustaWestland and its sister concern Finmeccanica but shy away on speaking on Christian Mischel and his story.

Worries of the Congress are on two counts. The first reason is that it will impact its campaign against the Modi government especially against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Rafale jet deal and second after the victory in three Assembly elections when image of Rahul Gandhi is emerging like a political hero, connection of the Gandhi family and Christian Michel is not good for the party.

The strategy of the Congress is that instead of getting defensive on Augusta, the Congress wants to go offensive on Modi. If the ruling party goes offensive against the Gandhi family in Parliament, they will be responded similarly. However, other opposition political parties have not spoken to the Congress on Augusta. It is being said that the Congress will keep its view on the issue in the meeting of Rajya Sabha MPs of opposition political parties on December 31, 2018.