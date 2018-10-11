Congress to field its senior leaders to contest elections on tough seats in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi, Oct 11: For the Madhya Pradesh Congress, Assembly elections have become a matter of do and die situation and knowing the fact the party is working very hard to contest this elections so that it wins elections comfortably. More than six screening committee meetings have taken place regarding Madhya Pradesh and some more more are likely to happen to plan how to go about in the MP Assembly elections.

Two-three general understanding have been reached upon in the case of Madhya Pradesh so far as winning elections in the state are priority for the party. Sources in the party said that leaders have been asked not to demand tickets for their supporters as winability should be the only criteria and the leadership agreed upon this.

Sources said that meetings regarding Madhya Pradesh are happening almost every day and they are even continuing till very late even night. Actually the real battle between the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in Madhya Pradesh and the fight between both the parties at the moment is neck and neck. The party managing elections in a better way will win it with a slight edge for the Congress at the oment.

The other important decision that the Congress leadership has taken so far included fielding big leaders of the party to contest Assembly elections and more importantly from those seats which have been tough for the Congress so they can use their experience in winning elections as fielding them against minister may give the benefit to the BJP minister due to possible records past records of the Congress leaders.

The party sources said that the Congress will take a call on the home work done by the screening committee and 99 per cent decisions will be taken on the basis of work done by screening committee. If there is any dispute on any issue then central election commission will take a call on it. Chairman of the election committee is party president Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh will also be joining the election committee meeting besides three four other members. Madhusudan Mistry is the chairman of Congress standing committee and a few more members like state president Kamal Nath and Congress Legislative Party leader. Jyotiraditya Scindhia and Digvijaya Singh may also be convened for the meeting.