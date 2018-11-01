Congress-TDP meeting: 'We are not going to talk about our past, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Nov 1: Congress President Rahul Gandhi said the gist of the meeting with Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu was about defending democracy and future of the country.

Speaking to media after the meeting, Rahul Gandhi said, "We had a very good meeting, the gist was that we have to defend democracy and future of the country. So we are coming together to work, all opposition forces must unite."

"We have a past. Both of us agreed that we are not going to talk about our past and talk about our future," the Congress president said, to questions on their bitter rivalry.

AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu met with Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, and declared later that it was a "democratic compulsion" to join in the fight against the ruling BJP.

"We have decided to put the past behind. The idea is to defeat the BJP," Rahul Gandhi said, addressing reporters jointly with Mr Naidu outside his Tughlaq Lane home.