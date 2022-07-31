Attempt to hide truth: BJP on Congress protests against ED summons to Sonia Gandhi

Congress suspends 3 Jharkhand MLAs held in Bengal with huge amount of cash

New Delhi, July 31: The Congress on Sunday suspended three Jharkhand MLAs, who were caught allegedly with a huge amount of cash in West Bengal's Howrah.

The Congress had accused the BJP of trying to topple its coalition government in Jharkhand after the three MLAs were caught on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, party's Jharkhand in-charge Avinash Pande said Congress president Sonia Gandhi has suspended the three MLAs with immediate effect.

Acting on a tip-off, police on Saturday intercepted an SUV in which Congress MLAs Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap, and Naman Bixal Kongari were traveling on national highway-16 at Ranihati in Howrah and allegedly found a huge amount of cash in the vehicle.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter on Saturday that ''The BJP's 'Operation Lotus' in Jharkhand stands exposed tonight in Howrah. The game plan of 'Hum Do' in Delhi is to do in Jharkhand what they did in Maharashtra by installing E-D duo.''

Story first published: Sunday, July 31, 2022, 13:14 [IST]