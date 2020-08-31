YouTube
    Congress slams PM Modi govt over India-China Pangong Tso clash

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 31: The Congress on Monday slammed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, saying "BJP's foreign national security policy is like a Chinese product non-reliable and non-dependable".

    Congress

    Slamming the NDA dispensation, Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill said that the incumbent government remains hesitant in even admitting the reality at Line of Actual Control (LAC), whereas China continues with its misadventures.

    Shergill's strong reaction comes after the Indian Army on Monday confirmed that the PLA violated the consensus arrived at the several militaries and diplomatic talks between Beijing and New Delhi.

    India-China standoff LIVE: Military talks on to resolve crisis

    "On the night of 29/30 August 2020, PLA troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo," Army Spokesperson Col Aman Anand said in a statement.

    Reacting to the recent development at LAC, Shergill wondered why there is no press conference by the government on the India-China face-off in eastern Ladakh.

    LAC face-off: India thwarts China attempt to change status quo at Pangong Tso

    Taking to Twitter, Shergill said, "China remains consistent & persistent in indulging in LAC misadventures altering status qua and BJP Govt remains hesitant in even admitting the reality. Aatmanirbhar, Toys and Love for Indian Dogs can divert attention but should not be confused with strategy and scheme to evict China."

    india china congress narendra modi

    Story first published: Monday, August 31, 2020, 14:25 [IST]
