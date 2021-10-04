Congress slams Khattar over 'pick up sticks' against protesting farmers comment; seeks resignation

Chandigarh, Oct 4: Congress has demanded Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's resignation following the leak of a purported video where he is heard asking party workers for a "tit for tat" reply to farmers.

"We demand that Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar should be sacked immediately. Such a chief minister who despite holding a constitutional post is instigating BJP workers against farmers, does not deserve to occupy the post," Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh told reporters.

He added that the Supreme Court takes note of his comment where an elected minister is giving direction to his party workers to beat up farmers.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala condemned Khattar's comments stating that the BJP's plan to attack agitating farmers will be successful. "This call to spread anarchy at an open programme after taking oath of the Constitution is treason. Seems you also have the nod of Modi-Naddaji in this," Surjewala tweeted in Hindi.

He added. "If the chief minister of the state talks about spreading violence, breaking society and destroying law and order, then the rule of law and the Constitution cannot run in the state. Today, the BJP's anti-farmer conspiracy got busted. The time has come for showing the door to such an anarchic government"

In a meeting on Sunday, the Haryana CM allegedly asked the party workers to form groups of 500 to 1,000 to give a tit-for-tat reply to farmers protesting against the three farm bills.

He asked the volunteers to be ready to go to jail. "Form groups of 500, 700, 1,000 farmers and make them volunteers. And then at every place, 'sathe sathyam samacharet'. What does it mean -- it means tit for tat (jaisa ko taisa). Do not worry...when you remain there (in jail) for a month, three months or six months, you will become big leaders, your names will be etched in history," he said.

He opined that the protest was limited to northern and western districts of Haryana while it is not much in southern districts. However, the CM also mentions that the suppressing protest may be done through one order, but those protesting are "our own people and not enemies."

